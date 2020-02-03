News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warning for four counties

Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warning for four counties
File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 11:53 AM

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for four counties.

The warning will come into effect at 5pm this evening and is in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

It will be in place until 6am on Tuesday.

"Northwesterly winds strengthening this evening and tonight with mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 90 to 100km/h," said the forecaster.

"Strongest near coasts. Winds ease through Tuesday morning."

Met Éireann says that the rest of the country will see sunny spells and scattered showers on Monday.

"The best of the dry and bright weather will be in the south and southeast of the country."

Showers will "becoming widespread early tonight" and "wintry over high ground".

Tuesday will be "largely dry and sunny with any showers dying out".

The rest of the week will be "largely dry" before "becoming unsettled towards next weekend."

READ MORE

RTÉ to decide on McDonald's inclusion as Labour calls for seven-way debate repeat

More on this topic

Status yellow wind warning issued for five coastal countiesStatus yellow wind warning issued for five coastal counties

Snowfall affects Knock Airport flights; Met Éireann 'expecting a very icy start tomorrow'Snowfall affects Knock Airport flights; Met Éireann 'expecting a very icy start tomorrow'

Status yellow weather warning in place as country braces for snow and icy conditionsStatus yellow weather warning in place as country braces for snow and icy conditions

Cold weekend ahead with chance of snowCold weekend ahead with chance of snow


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Election poll shows 63% want better public services and a better quality of lifeElection poll shows 63% want better public services and a better quality of life

Number of drug seizures in Irish prisons increases by nearly 10%Number of drug seizures in Irish prisons increases by nearly 10%

Dancing With The Stars: Michael Carruth knocked out in fourthDancing With The Stars: Michael Carruth knocked out in fourth

Leo Varadkar on the attack: Many in Fianna Fáil ‘oppose social change’Leo Varadkar on the attack: Many in Fianna Fáil ‘oppose social change’


Lifestyle

I am 48 now and it feels like forever ago, but I remember feeling really shy.School Daze with Ester Murray: 'I want children to stay as open as possible'

Odhran Lucey has been working in the hospitality industry for over 35 years.You've been Served: Odhran Lucey, The Rose Hotel, Tralee

Alongside the serious wildlife conservation and education work being done at Fota, there’s no shortage of fun in this new TV series, says Rita de Brún.Getting into the tongue and groove of the wild side of Fota Island

For a country with a population of just 360,000, there’s no denying that Iceland is something of a musical heavy-hitter on the international scene.Why Iceland seems to punch above its weight on the international musical scene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »