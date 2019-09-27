News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Met Eireann issues rainfall warnings for five counties

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 02:35 PM

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for five counties.

Donegal is forecast to get between 20mm and 30mm of rain from 8pm tonight until 2am tomorrow morning.

In the south, the warning for Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford will come into effect at 2pm tomorrow afternoon.

Met Eireann said heavy downpours are expected with spot flooding likely along coastal areas.

It will remain valid until 5am on Sunday morning.

Research shows intentional drug overdose is most common reason homeless people present at hospitals

rainweatherTOPIC: Weather

