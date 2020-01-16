News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Met Éireann issue four wind warnings for eight counties

Met Éireann issue four wind warnings for eight counties
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 07:15 AM

Met Eireann has issued four separate wind warnings for eight counties.

The status yellow warnings are in place for Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are expected, and there is also a risk of coastal flooding.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel said the strong winds will impact different parts of the country throughout the day.

He said: "Through the early morning and on into the early afternoon we're likely to see the strongest winds along the south coast and up along the west coast.

"However, it's not until the late morning and through much of the afternoon and evening that we'll see the strongest of those winds transfering over to parts up and down the east coast and up into parts of Northern Ireland as well."

READ MORE

Gardaí ‘determined’ to apprehend those behind murder of teenager

More on this topic

Status yellow wind warning issued in west and north-westStatus yellow wind warning issued in west and north-west

Status yellow wind warning in place for three counties Status yellow wind warning in place for three counties

Met Éireann hits out at ‘fake’ weather chartsMet Éireann hits out at ‘fake’ weather charts

Storm Brendan 'developing rapidly' in Atlantic, on approach to IrelandStorm Brendan 'developing rapidly' in Atlantic, on approach to Ireland


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Fianna Fáil fields 26 female candidates out of 82Fianna Fáil fields 26 female candidates out of 82

Taoiseach confronted about insurance and childcare costs as Fine Gael campaign starts in CavanTaoiseach confronted about insurance and childcare costs as Fine Gael campaign starts in Cavan

Student accommodation discussions key focus for new city development planStudent accommodation discussions key focus for new city development plan

Judge permits emergency surgery on intellectually disabled man who is 'effectively walking on bone'Judge permits emergency surgery on intellectually disabled man who is 'effectively walking on bone'


Lifestyle

Pet O'Connell looks at the region on the Cork-Kerry border that is such a renowned repository of traditional music and danceSliabh Luachra's cultural riches: The music and dance traditions on the Cork and Kerry border

Eimear Maguire is an artist and the owner of Dollybirds Art.Design/Life: Meet Eimear Maguire, artist and owner of Dollybirds Art

Roisin Burke cast her fears aside and found sleeping precariously on a cliff edge in North Wales deeply relaxingFancy a holiday sleeping on the edge of a cliff?

Adam Sandler has never been interested in the awards season buzzShine on Adam Sandler, you Uncut Diamond

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »