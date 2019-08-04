Met Eireann forecasts thundery downpours in Status Yellow rain warning for nine counties

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Limerick and Kerry.
Met Eireann is forecasting heavy thundery downpours this afternoon and evening that will lead to flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
It says intense rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 millimetres in a short period of time are likely.
The warning is in place until 10pm this evening.
Heavy showers & thunderstorms this afternoon & evening, potential for hail. Local downpours in a short period of time this afternoon & early this evening over the western half of the country will lead to flash flooding. Hazardous driving conditions expected. Highs of 18 to 22°C. pic.twitter.com/2DmsHx3OQO— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 4, 2019