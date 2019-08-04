News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Met Eireann forecasts thundery downpours in Status Yellow rain warning for nine counties

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 03:04 PM

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Limerick and Kerry.

Met Eireann is forecasting heavy thundery downpours this afternoon and evening that will lead to flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

It says intense rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 millimetres in a short period of time are likely.

The warning is in place until 10pm this evening.

