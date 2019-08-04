News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Met Eireann forecasts thundery downpours in Status Yellow rain warning for eight counties

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 03:04 PM

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare and Kerry.

Met Eireann is forecasting heavy thundery downpours this afternoon and evening that will lead to flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

It says intense rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 millimetres in a short period of time are likely.

The warning is in place until 10pm this evening.

While talk of traffic dominated Day One at the All Together Now festival in Waterford, alas it was the weather that took a U-turn on Saturday.

