Met Éireann forecasts highs of 20 degrees over Easter weekend

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 15, 2019 - 12:56 PM

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for most parts of the country today but the forecast is set to change dramatically later this week.

Outbreaks of rain turned heavier overnight with rainfall most persistent in southern counties where there is a risk of spot flooding.

According to the forecaster, however, the cool, wet and windy weather is not set to last long.

Met Éireann is forecasting highs of 20 degrees on Good Friday with dry and sunny weather predicted for the long Easter weekend.

Over the coming days, sunny spells are expected with patchy outbreaks of rain. It will be largely dry and bright with top temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in the east and north and 13 to 15 degrees elsewhere.

Tuesday is to be damp and cloudy, with highest temperatures ranging between 13 and 15 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are to be dry days with sunny spells, with highs of 17 to 18 degrees.

While Friday is set to be sunny with highs of 16 to 20 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday are set to be sunny also with rain likely on Monday.

