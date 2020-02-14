Met Eireann forecasts floods and 100km/hr gusts as Storm Dennis approaches

Met Eireann has issued two weather warnings for the whole country.

Status Yellow rainfall and wind warnings have been issued for the entire country as Storm Dennis approaches.

Met Eireann says there will be spells of heavy, thundery rain tomorrow, which will lead to some flooding.

The forecaster also predicts winds of between 50km/hr and 65km/hr with gusts up to around 100km/hr, strongest on exposed coasts and hills.

The rainfall warning comes into force at 3am tomorrow morning and will last until 8pm on Saturday night, while the wind warning begins at around 6am and finishes at around 9pm on Saturday night.

Winds are expected to pick up further on Sunday, especially on the west coast as Storm Dennis lingers over the country.