NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Met Éireann forecasters surprised by how much snow fell on Sunday

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 07:29 AM

Met Éireann has admitted that the amount of snow that fell on Sunday took forecasters by surprise.

It issued a yellow weather warning for Munster and Leinster for Sunday morning where it said rain may turn to snow in places.

A car driving through the snow in Dublin at the weekend

However sudden and heavy snowfalls caused massive tailbacks on the M7 and M8 motorways.

Met Éireann forecaster Pat Clarke admitted to the Irish Times that it was a "very unusual" day weather-wise, one that took them by surprise.

There are reports that 23 flights were also cancelled at Dublin Airport due to difficulty de-icing planes.

However, the month of February was drier and warmer than their recorded long-term averages, according to their monthly weather report.

The highest mean temperature was at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry while the highest recorded temperature for February was 17.3C at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon

More on this topic

The snow had everyone remembering the Beast From The East

Latest: Storm Freya causes travel disruption amid weather warnings

Wind and rain weather warnings in place for the weekend

Weekend washout: Spring has sprung but weekend set to be wet and windy


More in this Section

Eddie Collins, former Fine Gael minister and TD, dies aged 78

Developer calls for ban on politicians objecting to housing projects

Facebook page set up urging US to keep murderers of Limerick's Jason Corbett behind bars

Former Lord Mayor: Govt must clarify proposals for directly-elected mayors


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Stub it out and save yourself a fortune

Traveller’s Guide: Finding your tribe from Siberia to the Amazon

Cork singer Lyra doing her own thing

Comedian Chris Kent taking his electrician past on stage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »