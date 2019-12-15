News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Met Éireann extends snow and ice warning until tomorrow

Met Éireann extends snow and ice warning until tomorrow
File photo. Pic: Larry Cummins
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 10:55 AM

Met Éireann has extended its national Status Yellow alert for snow and ice until 10am tomorrow morning.

Wintry showers are expected to spread from the southwest to all counties throughout the day.

Drivers are being warned to be particularly careful.

Met Éireann forecaster Elizabeth Coleman said cold air is still holding strong over Ireland.

Ms Coleman said: "We have a continuation of the weather that we have seen for the past few days in terms of scattered showers spreading from the south-west and west and they will become countrywide through the day.

"It is still quite cold air, so we are expecting some wintry falls associated with those scattered showers and we have already seen some of them this morning in parts of Cork and Kerry as well."

More on this topic

Polar air from Greenland to bring snow and ice to whole countryPolar air from Greenland to bring snow and ice to whole country

Met Éireann may issue sleet/snow weather warning at the weekendMet Éireann may issue sleet/snow weather warning at the weekend

Status yellow wind warning in place for eight countiesStatus yellow wind warning in place for eight counties

Ulster: Sunny spells and scattered showersUlster: Sunny spells and scattered showers


weatherMet EireannTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Rescue mission underway for five fishermen off coast of DonegalRescue mission underway for five fishermen off coast of Donegal

Man arrested as police investigate Belfast stabbingMan arrested as police investigate Belfast stabbing

Two arrested as rival protesters come face to face at #Rally4PeaceTwo arrested as rival protesters come face to face at #Rally4Peace

Gardaí investigate after human skull found in KerryGardaí investigate after human skull found in Kerry


Lifestyle

Want to be cultured this Christmas? From TV to podcasts to books, Ed Power has the definite list of everything you missed this year - so you can curl up on the couch and catch upThe definite list of everything you missed this year

Artist Ciara Rodgers teaches older people how to rediscover their creativity and regain confidence, says Rowena WalshBrush with art: Discovering your creative side in later life

Furniture, paintings, jewellery and silver are on offer at James Adam in Dublin, writes Des O’SullivanAll set for home run: See what's on offer at the James Adam sale in Dublin

It’s not too late to hunt out a unique gift. Des O’Sullivan previews sales in the lead-up to the festive seasonA flurry of auctions in Munster sets the scene for Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »