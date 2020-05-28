News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Met Éireann expects hottest day of the year today as temperatures soar

Met Éireann expects hottest day of the year today as temperatures soar
Met Éireann expects today to be the hottest day of the year.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Temperatures could reach 28 degrees in some places today.

Met Éireann says it is expected to be the hottest day of the year, and the warm weather will continue into the weekend.

Jean Byrne from Met Eireann says temperatures will peak today, and then stay in the mid-twentiess.

She says: "Today we expect the highest temperatures of the year so far. They will be up into the high twenties in some places.

"The highest temperatures will be in the western parts of Ulster, Connaught, through the midlands and northern parts of Munster."

READ MORE

Four out of five Ryanair passengers still waiting for refunds – survey

More on this topic

Up to 365c/kg reported for steers as beef market picks upUp to 365c/kg reported for steers as beef market picks up

Advice: Stretch available grass while you still have itAdvice: Stretch available grass while you still have it

Temperatures set to hit mid-20s ahead of Bank Holiday WeekendTemperatures set to hit mid-20s ahead of Bank Holiday Weekend

Status yellow wind warning issued for entire countryStatus yellow wind warning issued for entire country


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Irish Council for Civil Liberties calls for safeguards in mandatory location forms Irish Council for Civil Liberties calls for safeguards in mandatory location forms

Covid-19 loan deferrals application deadline approachingCovid-19 loan deferrals application deadline approaching

Gardaí arrest suspected four man South American hit squad in OffalyGardaí arrest suspected four man South American hit squad in Offaly

10,000 Leaving Cert students yet to sign up for calculated grades10,000 Leaving Cert students yet to sign up for calculated grades


Lifestyle

Children’s author Sarah Webb didn’t want sixth class pupils to miss out on their graduation, so to mark their end of year she organised a series of inspirational videos delivered by well-known Irish people, says Helen O’CallaghanIrish celebrities help students say goodbye to primary school

We are all slowing our pace and appreciating the wonders around us, says Peter DowdallMagical maple holds us spellbound

Sustainable gardening tips and a fascinating documentary are among the offerings on your TV todayThursday TV Highlights: A Prime Time look at how schools will cope in the Covid era features in today's TV picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »