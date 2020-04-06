Mental health talks go online to help teens and parents through Covid-19 crisis

A mental health roadshow for teenagers is going online and expanding to help teens and their parents cope during the Covid-19 crisis.

Cork County Council’s TeenTalks series supports teenagers with their health, with a focus on their mental health.

Three TeenTalks for transition-year students were planned at various venues for the coming weeks, with three more for parents.

However, with events postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the talks wil be hosted online, and expanded to help parents too.

The speakers who will now deliver online seminars include Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week winner Grace O’Rourke; Gerry Hussey, a performance psychology consultant and motivational speaker; fitness expert and entrepreneur Pat Divilly; Graham McCormack, a former MMA athlete and mindfulness coach; TV presenter Elaine Crowley, and actress Jennifer Barry from the hit TV show, The Young Offenders.

They will speak about a range of topics relating to personal health and wellbeing. People can submit questions in advance, by emailing TeenTalks@CorkCoCo.ie, with ‘TeenTalks’ in the subject line.

This initiative is part of the county council’s Covid-19 community support programme and is funded by Healthy Ireland.

Niall O’Callaghan, the Healthy Ireland co-ordinator in Co Cork, said the organisers and the speakers were disappointed to have to postpone the in-person events.

“With everything that is going on, it would not be unusual for people to feel unsure, and perhaps a little worried, at this time,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

We must continue to support our teens, and all members of our community, in these uncertain times.

“We would encourage as many people to watch these events, which will be posted on the council’s social media channels.”

The mayor of Co Cork, Ian Doyle, also encouraged people to tune in online to the talks.

“We are currently experiencing a more challenging way of living, but the power of the human spirit has shone through,” he said. “We can make this work together to ensure that we can reduce the barriers to proper communication.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said: “Our Teen-Talk initiative is an excellent example of the role of the public service in supporting our community.”