Mental health supports booklet for teens launched in Cork

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 11:34 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

A new booklet outlining the range of mental health supports available to young people in Cork has been launched this morning.

It is targeted at teenagers aged 15 and over, and aims to provide information that is accessible, clear and youth-friendly.

The Youth Mental Health Resource booklet is part of the Connecting for Life Cork suicide and self-harm reduction plan for the city and county.

Lord Mayor Cllr Mick Finn

Lord Mayor Cllr Mick Finn, who launched the booklet at City Hall, said the booklet, along with other resources produced by various youth organisations, is part of an ongoing effort to alert young people to the supports that are available to them.

“I encourage all youth groups and organisation, as well as all secondary schools in the city and county, to ensure this information gets to its target population,” he said.

The booklet was produced by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention Martin Ryan along with partners across the community and voluntary sector. It is based on information gathered by Kinsale Youth Support Services (KYSS), and features details of services across the city and county which support young people and families.

It can be accessed online at www.connectingforlifecork.ie or direct from Mr Ryan by contacting him at martin.ryan8@hse.ie.


