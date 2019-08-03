News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mental health services will continue to struggle until psychiatric consultant positions increase, TD says

Mental health services will continue to struggle until psychiatric consultant positions increase, TD says
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 01:42 PM

A Fianna Fáil TD says the mental health services will continue to struggle until the number of permanent psychiatric consultant positions increases.

The party recently received information from the HSE that shows that just 302 out of 456 psychiatrist posts are filled on a permanent basis.

Mental Health Spokesperson for the party James Browne says the lack of permanent psychiatrists is restricting timely access to much needed services for patients:

“Recently, I received information from the HSE that shows that just 302 out of 456 psychiatrist posts are filled on a permanent basis," he said.

“Some 62 posts are vacant or ‘unmatched’ according to the HSE while another 100 posts are filled on a temporary basis.

These figures are compounded by the fact that Ireland has in any case just half the EU average for Consultant Psychiatrists with 6 per 100,000 of population so we are struggling simply to maintain an already low base.

A pay cut seven years ago is being put forward as a reason why the positions aren't filled.

“There can be little or no doubt that the 2012 pay cut for consultants is having an impact as it is in other areas of the health service. The Minister for Health knows this but has yet to take any action," Deputy Browne added.

READ MORE

Ireland is too hardline on the backstop

More on this topic

Older church-goers tend to have better mental healthOlder church-goers tend to have better mental health

Brain activity of depression patients ‘can determine CBT success’: New study suggestsBrain activity of depression patients ‘can determine CBT success’: New study suggests

Mental health app developed in UK could help young people who self-harm – researchMental health app developed in UK could help young people who self-harm – research

Building therapeutic cities to tackle mental health problems – experts discussBuilding therapeutic cities to tackle mental health problems – experts discuss

TOPIC: Mental Health

More in this Section

BBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast PrideBBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast Pride

Blistering start to Waterford's All Together Now festival - despite traffic congestionBlistering start to Waterford's All Together Now festival - despite traffic congestion

Three arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in LimerickThree arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in Limerick

Drug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remainDrug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remain


Lifestyle

The conversation around The Big Day has been dominated by two questions. First, is this really, as claimed, Chance the Rapper’s debut album? And second, does it need to be 22 tracks long?Album review: Chance the Rapper - The Big Day

Disney’s “live action” Lion King remake has been disturbing the bejaysus out of audiences with its super- realistic CGI animals. Nothing is creepier, it turns out, than realistically- depicted alpha predators who burst into song.Album review: Beyoncé - The Lion King: Gift

Sebastian Barry, the current Laureate for Irish Fiction, has spearheaded an initiative where he hosts a series of conversations with fellow Irish writers in which they attempt to answer one simple question: ‘What is writing?’Stories remain central to way we create identities as individuals and nations

On the first morning, we all barrelled out of the house shouting and hissing at one another to remember bags, tie shoelaces, etc.Lindsay Woods: Mothers don’t sleep. We just worry with our eyes closed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »