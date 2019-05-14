Mental health service sees 35% rise in engagement by young people ahead of exams

The National Centre for Youth Mental Health has revealed that it sees a 35% increase in the number of young people engaging with its services in the run-up to the exam period.

The figures were announced as the charity launches a new mental health website, Jigsaw, dedicated to providing free information on youth mental health.

The website is aimed at parents, young people, and teachers and was developed with support from MSD Ireland and Three.

It will feature articles, personal stories and videos from Jigsaw clinicians as well as young people themselves on topics such as relationships, bullying, consent, and managing stress and anxiety.

Other features such as IM, live group sessions, lesson plans and onscreen supports will be rolled out in the coming months.

"Creating Jigsawonline.ie has long been part of Jigsaw’s wider plans to extend its reach nationwide,” said Jigsaw CEO, Dr Joseph Duffy.

“With 13 services across the country, developing an extensive schools programme as well as an online resource allows us to expand this reach even further.

Our model of early-intervention is about equipping young people and those around them with the knowledge and skills to protect and support their mental health.

Robert Finnegan, CEO of Three Ireland, who are also Jigsaw’s Digital Technical Partner said: “The aim of this partnership for Three is to connect young people with better mental health and jigsawonline.ie is enabling this.

"As part of our skills-based volunteering initiative with Jigsaw, through leveraging the extensive digital expertise of our employees at Three, we have driven the development of this new digital portal.

"Research shows that young people’s first touch point when seeking information about mental health is online through their mobiles so jigsawonline.ie will provide them with the support they need through a way that they are comfortable and Three has had an important part to play in achieving this," he said.