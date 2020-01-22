News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mental Health Commission identifies nine areas of high risk non-compliance

Mental Health Commission identifies nine areas of high risk non-compliance
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 01:12 PM

The Mental Health Commission has identified two critical and nine areas of high risk non-compliance at centres in Dublin and Laois.

They are the Department of Psychiatry at the Midland Regional Hospital and The Acute Psychiatric Unit at Tallaght Hospital.

The Department of Psychiatry at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise received a critical risk rating for the use of electro-convulsive therapy (ECT).

It found, for one patient, consent wasn't obtained in writing for the eighth and ninth ECT treatment session, including anaesthesia, and appropriate information was not given by the consultant psychiatrist to enable the patient to make a decision on consent for each treatment session.

The commission says there are very strict rules governing the use of ECT, and a programme cannot be administered unless the patient gives consent in writing if deemed to be capable of consenting.

The report also found the Portlaoise facility was non-compliant with the regulation therapeutic services and programmes, ligature points had not been minimised, and the interior of the centre was not kept in a good state of repair.

Meanwhile the Acute Psychiatric Unit at Tallaght Hospital received a critical risk rating for individual care planning.

The report also found records were secure but not maintained and used in accordance with national guidelines, and seclusion facilities were not furnished, maintained, and cleaned to ensure respect for resident dignity and privacy.

READ MORE

'He'll go down as the worst Taoiseach in history': Peter Casey to run against Leo Varadkar in Dublin West

More on this topic

Failing mental health services: Details of crisis all too familiarFailing mental health services: Details of crisis all too familiar

Victoria White: Change law to recognise eating disorders as mental illnessesVictoria White: Change law to recognise eating disorders as mental illnesses

Mother fears dissolution of Dáil could push back online harassment lawsMother fears dissolution of Dáil could push back online harassment laws

Over 200 children sent to adult psychiatric units since 2017Over 200 children sent to adult psychiatric units since 2017


TOPIC: Mental Health

More in this Section

Investigation after attempted theft of digger in Co MonaghanInvestigation after attempted theft of digger in Co Monaghan

Former Magdalene Laundry to become centre for third-level educationFormer Magdalene Laundry to become centre for third-level education

63 polling stations lack wheelchair access, says disability advocate63 polling stations lack wheelchair access, says disability advocate

Anyone born after 1979 should get MMR vaccine, says doctorAnyone born after 1979 should get MMR vaccine, says doctor


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

If you're down in the epidermal dumps, exfoliation, hydration and decongesting is what you need.The Skin Nerd: How to prep and pep that played-out January skin

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

“Finish him!” It’s one of the most famous lines in video games – in fact, they pretty much built the entire series around it. Mortal Kombat is notorious for brutal finishing moves, in which the characters kill off their opponents in horrific (and often humourous) fashion.Game Tech: Mortal line lives on in the cinema

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »