News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mental Health Commission identifies 12 areas of high-risk non-compliance in three centres

Mental Health Commission identifies 12 areas of high-risk non-compliance in three centres
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 12:55 PM

The Mental Health Commission says it is totally unacceptable that children are still being admitted to adult mental health units.

The Commission has identified 12 areas of high-risk non-compliance at three of its approved centres in Waterford, Clare and Cork.

The Commission said eight children have been admitted to the Department of Psychiatry at University Hospital Waterford since last July.

This is despite its lack of age-appropriate facilities, while inspectors also noted that not all staff involved in the care of children had training in Children First.

John Farrelly, the Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission says this is "totally unacceptable", but still a common feature of mental health care practice in Ireland.

There were also issues surrounding the hospitals use of CCTV, staffing and use of physical restraints.

Meanwhile, the Acute Psychiatric Unit at Ennis Hospital, Co Clare had three high-risk ratings for personal property and possessions, individual care planning and general health.

Inspectors said that medication management procedures at Owenacurra Centre, Midleton, Co Cork were not consistently safe.

The medication trolley was not locked at all times, while drugs due to be returned to the pharmacy were seen as being stored in an open box.

Inspectors also said that there were not enough showers for the 21 residents at the centre.

READ MORE

Homeless chef killed in Cork had previously been hospitalised three times following assaults

More on this topic

'She looked after other people': Grieving family of Tipp teen set up foundation for struggling youths'She looked after other people': Grieving family of Tipp teen set up foundation for struggling youths

Letter to the Editor: Look after your mental wellbeingLetter to the Editor: Look after your mental wellbeing

#MentalHealthDay: Half the population do not have access to mental health rehabilitation team#MentalHealthDay: Half the population do not have access to mental health rehabilitation team

Health Minister insists he is working 'extremely hard' to make up for 'decades of neglect' of servicesHealth Minister insists he is working 'extremely hard' to make up for 'decades of neglect' of services


TOPIC: Mental Health

More in this Section

24,000 cigarettes worth €16,400 seized in Wexford 24,000 cigarettes worth €16,400 seized in Wexford

Homeless chef killed in Cork had previously been hospitalised three times following assaultsHomeless chef killed in Cork had previously been hospitalised three times following assaults

Call for 'very dilapidated' council owned flat complex in Dublin to be pulled downCall for 'very dilapidated' council owned flat complex in Dublin to be pulled down

Investigation into alleged sexual assault in DublinInvestigation into alleged sexual assault in Dublin


Lifestyle

Gerry Fitzgerald runs Bandon Books Plus in Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon, Co Cork.We Sell Books: Turning over a new leaf from bank to bookshop in Bandon

As UK legend John Surman gets ready to play at Cork’s jazz fest, he tells Philip Watson about his well-travelled career and why he’s so angry about Brexit.Jazz legend John Surman on a well-travelled career and why he's angry about Brexit

Dr Naomi Lavelle answers a weekly science question.Fish live in water all their lives but does that mean that they never get thirsty or do they even drink at all? To answer these questions we need to look at where the fish live.Appliance of Science: Do fish ever get thirsty?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »