Mental Health Commission criticises moving of patients to seperate centre for one night

The Mental Health Commission has slammed the practice where residents from an Acute Psychiatric Unit were transferred to a separate centre for the night, just to ease bed shortages, before being transferred back to the APU the next day.

The finding was made in a report on the Cappahard Lodge in Ennis in County Clare, which despite only being half full during the day, was at capacity at night due to transferring patients from the APU to help alleviate bed shortages there.

According to the Mental Health Commission: "Cappahard Lodge is not suitable to provide care for acutely mentally ill people."

The MHC published reports on four mental health centres — Cappahard Lodge, the Jonathan Swift Clinic St James Hospital in Dublin 8, St Vincents Hospital, Fairview in Dublin 3, and St Catherine’s Ward in St Finbarr’s Hospital in Cork city.

Cappahard Lodge is an approved centre registered for 32 beds but had 15 residents at the time of admission. Formerly a nursing home, it has single bedroom accommodation for all the residents, many of whom lived in the approved centre for a number of years. According to the MHC, it has "demonstrated impressive improvement in compliance with regulations over the previous 3 years".

But it said it was concerned about the transfer of APU residents into Cappahard. Chief executive of the Mental Health Commission, John Farrelly, said:

The continued practice identified in one centre, of a transfer of residents from an acute psychiatric unit to provide sleeping accommodation in order to alleviate bed shortages, on a systemic basis, is an outdated and obsolete practice that is not acceptable in a modern service. This was permitted under the old 1945 Act but has long been rejected as a practice in providing care for acutely mentally ill people.

Other issues were found at the three other centres. The report on St Catherine's Ward read: "There has been no improvement in the rate of compliance with regulations from 2017 to 2019, remaining poor at 62%."

The inspection process identified six high risk non-compliances in the areas of food and nutrition, individual care planning, general health, privacy and maintenance of records. The report said there was a significant number of deficits in the 10 individual care plans inspected and that there were issues with patients' privacy and dignity.

"In terms of general health two of five clinical files inspected indicated that the resident had not received a physical examination within the previous six-month timeframe. The nutritional status had not been documented in any of the five clinical files inspected," it read.

The report into St Vincent’s Hospital said it has shown a steady increase in compliance over the past three years, but the inspection found two high-risk non-compliances related to individual care planning and premises: "The centre was not kept in a good state of repair inside and out". At the time of inspection, there was no social worker present on the team for six weeks and there was a "lack of adherence to governance and reporting relationships in the hospital by some unidentified parties".

There was also increased compliance levels at Jonathan Swift Clinic St James Hospital, but there were shortcomings, the MHC saying it was unsuitable as an inpatient mental health unit and was not kept in a good state of repair externally and internally and was not clean, hygienic and free from offensive odours.