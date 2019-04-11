Mental health charity urges companies to make wellness a priority in the workplace

Mental Health charity Suicide or Survive (SOS) is urging people to make wellness a priority in the workplace ahead of National Workplace Wellbeing Day on April 12.
The charity is one of the leading mental health charities in Ireland with a range of online and community-based programmes.
They are increasingly active in supporting employers in promoting wellbeing in the workplace.
Keep going you are doing your best and that’s enough#Wellness #Motivation #Courage pic.twitter.com/ExIQXjqu2l— Suicide or Survive (@SuicideorSurviv) April 11, 2019
Founder and CEO of Suicide or Survive (SOS), Caroline McGuigan, said that many people are struggling to cope at work because of personal or professional difficulties.
“Things like family illness, bereavement, financial pressures and relationship problems can make it difficult to cope at work. Mental health has now become the most common cause of workplace absence so it’s a huge issue for both employees and employers," she said.
She said that "quick-fixes" are not sustainable "when it comes to wellbeing".
"Having once off talks and workshops has a role but we encourage companies to go the distance and really look at wellbeing from a cultural perspective and ensure it becomes rooted into the heart of every aspect of the business.
Companies such as Sky Ireland, Paypal, eBay, Linkedin, Bank of Ireland, Alexion, Momentum, HPRA and the Department of Agriculture, which SOS have been working with on improving workplace wellbeing have found it a "win-win for everyone".
Research from the UK-based Institute of Directors shows that over 50% of employers have been approached by employees about mental health challenges.
Only 14% of companies have a policy in place to deal with the problem and one in five directors in large companies did not know whether they had a policy at all.
The number of days taken off due to mental health problems has increased significantly year on year according to the UK Office for National Statistics.
It states that anxiety, stress, and depression are now the largest reason for workplace absence which is widely thought to be similar in Ireland.
Ms McGuigan said:
"We encourage others to get on board and to join the movement for workplace wellbeing in whatever way they can.”
For more information on Suicide or Survive go to www.suicideorsurvive.ie and check out www.wellbeingday.ie.
If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health issues you can contact:
Samaritans - 116 123, text 087 2609090 or email jo@samaritans.ie
Pieta House (Suicide & Self-harm) - 1800 247 247 or 01 623 5606
Aware (Depression, Bi-Polar Disorder & Anxiety) - 1800 80 48 48
Grow (Mental Health support & Recovery) - 1890 474 474
Bodywhys (Eating Disorders Associations of Ireland) - 1890 200 444
Childline (for under 18s) - 1800 66 66 66