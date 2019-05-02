Mental health campaign aims to help young people preparing for exams

The HSE has launched a new phase of a mental health information programme called Mind Monsters for young people preparing for exams.

The Mind Monsters campaign was initiated in 2018 and aims to help adolescents and young adults through tough times with their mental health.

Focusing on things that are known to cause stress and anxiety for young people, the campaign highlights the benefits of taking regular study breaks, getting enough sleep, spending less time on devices and sharing a problem.

Young people will be able to find personalised support options through a search tool on the YourMentalHealth.ie website that generates information on online resources, telephone and face-to-face services relevant to a wide range of mental health issues.

Speaking about the campaign, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly said:

“I am delighted that the HSE have launched this campaign for young people. It is very timely considering that many are now preparing for or taking part in exams at school or at third level.

Stress is a normal part of life and it affects us all, but at this time of year there can be a lot of pressure, particularly around exams.

"YourMentalHealth.ie is a great resource for young people who are experiencing anxiety and offers much needed information on where to go for support.

"I think that providing online supports for young people is a good way to ensure that any young person in need of help and advice can access it when and where they need it.

“I am currently working with the HSE to develop several new digital services including a text based active listening service which is due to be launched in the coming months and we are piloting a number of services where people can access online counselling using their mobile phone, laptop or home computer.

"This way of doing things has amazing potential to reach many people where they are and allows for a confidential consultation from a location that suits the person.”

File image.

HSE Assistant National Director for Mental Health Operations, Mr Jim Ryan, said:

“Developing this campaign was a great opportunity to collaborate with partner organisations as well as young people themselves on how best to address some of the issues they are facing today like exams or relationship difficulties.

One of the best ways to deal with difficult emotions is to talk about them, but this isn’t always easy to do. We now have new content on YourMentalHealth.ie that was developed by and for young people.

"By providing information on these topics we wanted to empower young people to be able to tackle issues themselves and take proactive steps to mind their mental health."

Margie Roe, Head of Childline, ISPCC, said:

“Over 310,000 children and young people across Ireland contact Childline every year to talk about all sorts of issues which may be on their minds.

If any child in Ireland would like support in relation to bullying, or any other issue which may be on their mind, Childline is here to listen. Contact by calling 1800 66 66 66 (24 hrs), texting to 50101 or chatting online at https://t.co/PiuiKeiajy (both 10am - 4am) https://t.co/vBlCyL7QtX— ISPCC Childline (@ISPCCChildline) April 23, 2019

"They may be hurt, upset, afraid, or may simply wish to have someone with whom to chat about their day. There is no issue too big or too small to talk about with Childline.

"The service is free to contact and can be reached by phone, text or online chat."

If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health issues you can contact: Samaritans - 116 123, text 087 2609090 or email jo@samaritans.ie

Pieta House (Suicide & Self-harm) - 1800 247 247 or 01 623 5606

Aware (Depression, Bi-Polar Disorder & Anxiety) - 1800 80 48 48

Grow (Mental Health support & Recovery) - 1890 474 474

Bodywhys (Eating Disorders Associations of Ireland) - 1890 200 444

Childline (for under 18s) - 1800 66 66 66