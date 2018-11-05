Home»Breaking News»ireland

Men urged to talk about prostate cancer with their doctor

Monday, November 05, 2018 - 07:19 AM

Men are being urged to talk about prostate cancer with their GP.

The Irish Cancer Society is making the call as Movember is taking place as part of an awareness month for the disease.

Around one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.

Irish Cancer Society Cancer Prevention Manager Kevin O'Hagan says men can be reluctant to go to their doctor due to embarrassment.

"Very often, early prostate cancer symptoms, they are not very obvious," said Mr O'Hagan

"They are often not noticed at all so they (men) feel they haven't got a problem.

"And secondly, there is an embarrassment element about talking about perhaps urinary problems, the flow of urine, which is obviously an embarrassing issue for many men so there can be a reluctance to go along and talk the doctor."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

CancerGPHealth

Related Articles

Husband of late Emma Hannigan vows to keep promise to educate women about breast cancer

Call for funding to allow cancer screening resume

Immunotherapy effective as treatment for head and neck cancer, trial suggests

New approach to prostate cancer treatment could help thousands of men

More in this Section

Fermanagh island ‘an unusual resettlement scheme for soldiers’

DCU student facing deportation granted stay until February

Former HSE Director says Health Minister behaved like 'frightened little boy' during Cervical Check scandal

Someone in Cork won €1m in last night's Lotto


Breaking Stories

Damien Enright: I lived near Ibiza’s national park and I didn’t even know it

Richard Collins: Red alert issued on friendly green finch

DONAL HICKEY: Eel fishing is slipping away

Islands of Ireland: What constitutes an island?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »