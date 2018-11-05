Men urged to talk about prostate cancer with their doctor

Men are being urged to talk about prostate cancer with their GP.

The Irish Cancer Society is making the call as Movember is taking place as part of an awareness month for the disease.

Around one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.

Irish Cancer Society Cancer Prevention Manager Kevin O'Hagan says men can be reluctant to go to their doctor due to embarrassment.

"Very often, early prostate cancer symptoms, they are not very obvious," said Mr O'Hagan

"They are often not noticed at all so they (men) feel they haven't got a problem.

"And secondly, there is an embarrassment element about talking about perhaps urinary problems, the flow of urine, which is obviously an embarrassing issue for many men so there can be a reluctance to go along and talk the doctor."

