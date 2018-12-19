NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Men get life for murder of 'loving father' in Dublin who was found with 20 stab wounds

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 12:36 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a drug dealer in May 2015.

Andrew Guerrine was stabbed 20 times and dumped on the side of a road in Rathcoole, south county Dublin.

Stephen Tynan (41) of Deerpark Lodge, Kiltipper, Tallaght, and Raymond Fitzgerald (37) of Knockmore Grove, Killinarden, also in Tallaght had both pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Tynan’s cousin, Andrew Guerrine, at an unknown place between May 22 and May 23, 2015.

Stephen Tynan.

They were convicted of murder last month following a five-week trial, during which the victim’s family watched them laughing and joking in the dock at times, something which showed a lack of respect and remorse according to a victim impact statement read out in court today.

Tynan is a first cousin of Andrew Guerrine and the court heard he sympathised with his father at a family funeral just hours after the murder.

Mr Guerrine was last seen just before midnight on May 22, 2015, on his way in Knockmore in Tallaght on his way to sell drugs.

His body was found by a passerby in the early hours of the following morning. He had been dumped on a roadside some 10km away.

His sister Edel said he was no angel but described him as a “loving father” to his daughter and a man who was not violent or malicious but was a gentle giant.

Andrew Guerrine.

She said the family is now in an “absolute hell” and she cannot believe her brother was killed by two men who just did not want to pay for some tablets.

Both were handed the mandatory life sentence for murder.


KEYWORDS

MurdercourtDublin

