Men forced to swim 100m across the River Shannon as boat collides with bridge

Three men were forced to abandon their lake boat and jump into the River Shannon after they collided with a bridge in Co Clare this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 3.50pm when watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia island in Kerry received a report that a 19-foot lake boat had collided with the bridge that connects Killaloe, Co Clare with Ballina in Tipperary.

It’s understood that the boat had lost engine power, was taken with the strong current and forced into Killaloe bridge close to the Clare shore. All three occupants, who were all wearing lifejackets, then entered the water and were able to make it ashore on the Tipperary side.

The river is about 160 metres wide at the location and it’s understood the men swam over 100 metres to the other side.

The Killaloe Coast Guard Unit launched their rescue boat and reached the scene within minutes.

On arrival, they found that the three occupants had made their way across the river against the strong current and had climbed out of the water. They were accessed at the scene and found not to require medical assistance.

It’s understood the three had set out earlier from Twomilegate on the Clare shore to go fishing and that their boat lost engine power and was left drifting at the mercy of the river.

The Coast Guard took the casualty vessel on tow back to Ballina slipway where it was recovered from the water. A Coast Guard mobile unit transported the occupants back to Twomilegate where they had transport waiting for them.

A Coast Guard spokesman said: “This was a very lucky escape for the occupants on board and highlighted the importance of everyone on board having a lifejacket on at all times.”