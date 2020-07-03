News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Men due in court following €3.9m cannabis seizure

Men due in court following €3.9m cannabis seizure
File image. Photo: iStock
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 12:07 PM

Two men in their 40s are due to appear in court in connection with the seizure of €3.9m worth of drugs.

The men will appear before a sitting of Tullamore District Court this morning charged in connection with a Garda investigation into a seizure of cannabis in Co Laois on Wednesday.

The two other men arrested during the operation remain in Garda custody.

A vehicle was stopped by gardaí in the Raheen area of County Laois on Wednesday morning and a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis herb and a large amount of suspected cannabis products were seized by gardaí following a search. All seized items are subject to analysis.

The estimated value of this seizure (pending analysis) is approximately €3.9 million.

Four men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene. 

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Unity of Green Party doesn't rest on who got Cabinet positions - Hourigan

Court

More in this Section

WHO rep says Ireland right to debate balance of return to schoolWHO rep says Ireland right to debate balance of return to school

Unity of Green Party doesn't rest on who got Cabinet positions - HouriganUnity of Green Party doesn't rest on who got Cabinet positions - Hourigan

Garda sergeant who investigated child sex abuse claim sues State over alleged harassmentGarda sergeant who investigated child sex abuse claim sues State over alleged harassment

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neil apologises for hurt caused by IRA funeral row to Covid-19 bereavedSinn Féin's Michelle O'Neil apologises for hurt caused by IRA funeral row to Covid-19 bereaved


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell chats with four women who’ve decided to embrace their natural hair colour after time away from the salonBack to my roots: Four women who've decided to embrace their natural hair colour

Eve Kelliher makes the French connection by visiting Les Jardins d’Étretat.So is this the garden of the future?

Connacht, perhaps more than anywhere else on our island, is the quintessential Ireland of postcards and tourist brochures.Staycations 2020: Create your own memories with the glories of Connacht

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate and John Wick mean an action packed night on the telly

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »