Men arrested in connection with murder of Peter Murphy released without charge

Peter Murphy was found dead near Bweeng, Co Cork, in February 2015.
By Olivia Kelleher
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 01:02 PM

Gardaí investigating the murder of small business owner Peter Murphy at Shanavoher, Bweeng Co Cork four years ago have released without charge two men in their 20s arrested in connection with the death.

Gardaí yesterday arrested the two men. They were detained at Mallow Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Both men have now been released without charge pending a file to DPP.

Superintendent William Duane said that gardaí continue to investigate the murder of Peter Murphy (37) at his home in Shanavoher in February 7, 2015.

“We would like to thank the members of the community for their assistance to date but we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone who knows anything surrounding this investigation is asked to contact us at Mallow Garda Station 022 31450, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.”

It is understood that the attack on Mr Murphy at his rented home may have been linked to a dispute over drugs.

A postmortem by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster indicated that Mr Murphy had suffered blunt force trauma injuries to the head.

He died at least 10 hours before he was found by his landlord

Five men in their 20s and 30s were arrested in connection with murder in the summer of 2015. They were arrested in Buttevant and Doneraile. The men were subsequently released without charge.

Peter Murphy was last seen alive at his home at Shanavoher, Bweeng, on February 5 2015 at 2.30pm.

Over 200 witnesses have been interviewed and in excess of 1200 hours of CCTV have been reviewed. Investigations are ongoing.

