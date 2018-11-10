Home»Breaking News»ireland

Men arrested in connection with David Boland killing released

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 06:34 PM

Two men arrested in connection with the death of David Boland in Kildare have been released from custody.

They were detained yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into the case.

David Boland

Gardai investigating the murder of the 34-year-old in Athy arrested both men yesterday afternoon in the town.

The father of one was stabbed on Duke Street nine days ago - he died later in hospital from his injuries.

Both men in their 20s were held overnight at Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations, before being released without charge this afternoon.

READ MORE: 'Gussie' Shanahan is 'no longer frozen in time' mourners told as partial remains are laid to rest

Their arrests brought to 4 the number of people detained in connection with the case.

A 20-year-old man appeared in court last weekend charged with his murder.

A man in his late 20s was also arrested, however, he was also released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

David BolandKildare

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating petrol bomb attacks in Drogheda

Elderly couple subjected to horrific robbery in Co Down

Man seriously injured following assault in Belfast

Four people escape uninjured from fire in Armagh


Breaking Stories

Musical theatre review: The Band - BGE Theatre, Dublin

Album review: The Beatles - The White Album

The best Christmas markets right on your doorstep

Europe's must-see winter wonderlands

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »