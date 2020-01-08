News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Men arrested after chase involving mini-bus hijacked at Dublin Airport with passengers on board

By Denise O’Donoghue
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 10:37 AM

Two men have been arrested after a minibus was stolen at Dublin Airport in the early hours of this morning.

They have also been arrested for suspected false imprisonment of the three passengers who were on board at the time the bus was taken.

Shortly before 1am, the alarm was raised when a minibus was taken during an incident at Dublin Airport.

It is understood that three passengers were in the minibus when two men boarded the bus and drove in the direction of the M1.

The passengers alighted from the bus a short time later on the M1 near Julianstown, unharmed.

It is understood the minibus continued north on the M1 until it was located near Drogheda and followed by Garda units before crossing the border north of Dundalk.

The PSNI were alerted and the minibus was found again a short time later having returned across the border in Co Monaghan and was followed by gardaí before it was crashed and abandoned.

The two occupants of the minibus fled on foot before taking possession of a parked car. This car was intercepted by Garda RSU members with assistance from Garda Air Support near Castleblayney a short time later.

The occupants of the car, two men in their 30s, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.

At least two people collapse on overcrowded trains in Dublin

