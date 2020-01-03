News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Men armed with hammer and knife break into Cork city home in early hours of morning

Men armed with hammer and knife break into Cork city home in early hours of morning
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 12:42 PM

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred early this morning at a house in Ard Bhaile in Mayfield.

At approximately 1.45am, two men entered the house armed with what is believed to be a hammer and a knife.

A man in his late teens who was in the house at the time was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

EchoLive.ie

READ MORE

Teenage girl missing from Dublin since new year's eve last seen in Navan


Cork

More in this Section

'Ireland has lost a unique voice' - RTÉ to air Late Late Show tribute to Marian Finucane'Ireland has lost a unique voice' - RTÉ to air Late Late Show tribute to Marian Finucane

Gardaí investigate after man dies in workplace incidentGardaí investigate after man dies in workplace incident

Agreement to resurrect Stormont must be sustainable – DUPAgreement to resurrect Stormont must be sustainable – DUP

Drogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeksDrogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeks


Lifestyle

The National Library currently has an exhibition of incredible photographs from the War of Independence era, writes Marjorie Brennan.A window on troubled times of the War of Independence era

It's time for the dreaded New Year’s Resolutions. And this year it’s a bonus round of New Decade Resolutions.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: New Decade Resolutions to instil a growth mindset in students

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: The poor ‘Mam’ collapsed when she saw me, she didn’t realise how much I earn from private patients

In addition to a near-45-year-long career performing together, Penn and Teller are deeply serious scholars of magic’s history and technique, writes Brett Martin.Penn and Teller offer an alternative kind of magic

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »