Men armed with hammer and knife break into Cork city home in early hours of morning

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred early this morning at a house in Ard Bhaile in Mayfield.

At approximately 1.45am, two men entered the house armed with what is believed to be a hammer and a knife.

A man in his late teens who was in the house at the time was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

EchoLive.ie