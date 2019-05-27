Memorial in Wicklow for Seamus Lawless who went missing on Everest

The Trinity professor who went missing on Mount Everest is being remembered today in his home town of Bray in Co Wicklow.

A memorial is being held to celebrate the life of 39-year-old climber Seamus Lawless, who fell after making it to the summit on May 16.

Seamus leaves behind his wife Pam, his little girl, Emma, parents Betty and Jimmy; brothers, sisters, large extended family and wide circle of friends.

They will gather at 11am at the Holy Redeemer Church in Bray, to remember Shay and celebrate his life.

The family say donations in his memory can be made to Barretstown Children’s Charity.

Shamus is one of two Irishmen lost to the mountain this month.

56-year-old Galway man Kevin Hynes died in his tent at 7,000 metres in the early hours of Friday morning after turning back before reaching the summit.

They are among ten people reported to have been lost on the mountain as the death toll this climbing season continues to rise.