Memorial fund for family of Jastine Valdez raises over €150,000

People are continuing to donate to a fundraising campaign set up for the parents of murdered student Jastine Valdez, who died last May.

The 24-year-old’s body was located in thick gorse land close to the Puck’s Castle area in south county Dublin two days after her daylight abduction on May 19.

The crowdfunding page set-up by Raymond Garrett on behalf of Outreach Ireland hoping to initially raise a target of €10,000 has now topped €154,233

Donations to the Jastine Valdez Memorial Fund page on crowdfunding site GoFundMe have continued to come in since being created.

READ MORE: Junior Cycle reform stalled over meetings dispute

She and her parents, Danilo and Thessie, who are from the Philippines, had been living in Ireland for the past three years.

She had been studying at Tallaght IT.

Members of the public, who donated on the fundraising site, have been leading messages of support to Jastine’s parents.

One said: “I wish Danilo and Thessie Valdez well. As somebody else said, Jastine will be in our hearts forever, never to be forgotten.

I hope that my small contribution may help towards finding yourselves a home. Lots of love to you both. God Bless.

Another added: “No words can bring comfort for losing your daughter, but you can be proud of her and who she was. God bless.”

The student’s remains were brought back to the Philippines for burial.

Danilo and Thessie recently thanked the public for their continual support.

They said: “Saying thank you is not enough compared to what you have done to help us. We will always feel indebted and can never repay your kindness.”