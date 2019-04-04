Memoir on Vicky Phelan to be published in September

A memoir about cancer awareness advocate Vicky Phelan’s life is to published in September. The 45-year-old mother of two rose to national prominence when she lifted the lid on how hundreds of smear tests had been misread.

Despite having a terminal diagnosis, Ms Phelan has campaigned on behalf of the women and families affected by the scandal, which resulted in an independent report into CervicalCheck and ill women are able to access the potentially life-saving drug Pembrolizumab.

Ms Phelan has received numerous awards, including an honorary doctorate from the University of Limerick and was recently named by the BBC as one of the 100 most inspiring women in the world. She met with Hachette Ireland, her publishing team, and ghostwriter of the memoir, Naomi Linehan, in a Dublin restaurant to discuss the project.

The publishing house took to their Twitter account to say:

A lovely lunch at The Ivy Dublin with Vicky Phelan to discuss plans for her book publishing this September. We’re extremely proud to be working with Vicky and we can’t wait to share her book with readers.

Last December Ms Phelan said she does not have time to write the memoir herself and last month stepped back from campaigning after a health setback.

“I wanted to get my story out. People know all about me and cervical cancer and what I’ve done. There have been other things that have happened in my life and all of these things shape you.”