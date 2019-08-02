News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Members of An Garda Síochána cycle 280km from Dublin to Cork in aid of sick children

Cian Byrne (centre), with the women & men in blue, at the Bridewell Garda Station, Dublin, before they headed off to Cork. Photo credit: Conor Ó Mearáin.
By Olivia Kelleher
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 06:39 PM

More than 40 gardaí and eight support crew members have cycled 280km from Dublin to Cork to raise funds for sick children and their families.

The gardaí cycled from the Bridewell Station in Dublin to the Bridewell Station in Cork for the Little Blue Heroes charity.

One of the cyclists involved in the trek was former RTÉ Operation Transformation leader, Sgt David Cryan, whose daughter Zoe was born 16 weeks premature and weighed only 1lb 3oz at the time of birth back in September 2014.

Unfortunately, due to Zoe's extreme prematurity, she will face significant neurodevelopmental challenges which will affect her quality of life.

Zoe has been diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy and chronic lung disease. She is currently undergoing treatment in the US.

Sgt Cryan, who is originally from Tulsk, Co Roscommon but lives in Lucan, says he is a very proud father to Zoe.

"Zoe is an honorary member of An Garda Síochána and an honorary member of Cohasset Police Force (in the States).

"Little Blue Heroes look after seriously ill children. My little girl is a member of Little Heroes.

"She is currently over in Boston getting special treatment."

Young Michael Barry, Blarney, Cork with members of the Gardai who took part in a cycle from the Bridewell Garda Station in Dublin to the Bridewell in Cork in aid of the children’s charity Little Blue Heroes. Picture Dan Linehan.
Young Michael Barry, Blarney, Cork with members of the Gardai who took part in a cycle from the Bridewell Garda Station in Dublin to the Bridewell in Cork in aid of the children's charity Little Blue Heroes. Picture Dan Linehan.

"When Zoe arrived with her mother Siobhan, she had twenty police officers waiting for her. She got an escort that I would say President Trump wouldn't get.

"It is a great relief that the boys and the girls in Blue over there are looking after her."

Sgt Kevin McCarthy of the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork said they were delighted not to have incurred any injuries on the cycle.

"Nobody is injured thank God. We have raised close to €10,000 at this stage. It is fantastic.

A lot of the kids who come to us who are Little Blue Heroes get to do honorary stuff like 'directing traffic.' We love being able to do it.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security, John Twomey, spoke of his pride in the charity work undertaken by gardaí.

"It is hard to find words that actually do tribute and fully recognise how I feel about it and how the organisation feels about it.

"We talk about the Garda family. This is the Garda family. We are in the business of public service."

Garda members on the road into Cork during their cycle from the Bridewell Garda Station in Dublin to the Bridewell in Cork in aid of the children’s charity Little Blue Heroes. Picture Dan Linehan.
Garda members on the road into Cork during their cycle from the Bridewell Garda Station in Dublin to the Bridewell in Cork in aid of the children's charity Little Blue Heroes. Picture Dan Linehan.

Little Blue Heroes foundation focuses on providing practical help for families who have exhausted all other avenues of assistance.

The foundation believes that no family should have to face any added financial stress when they are already struggling to cope with the devastation and trauma of a critically ill child.

Funds can be donated at here.

