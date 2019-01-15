NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Mega Lungs exhibit urges people to learn the symptoms of lung cancer

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 08:54 AM
By Digital Desk staff

An exhibit is being launched today to highlight the estimated 2,500 people diagnosed with lung cancer in Ireland every year.

The Irish Cancer Society is launching its Mega Lungs exhibit in The Blanchardstown Centre in Dublin to educate people on the disease.

They are urging people to become aware of the signs and symptoms of lung cancer.

The society says the walk-in model of the human lungs is a unique way of learning more.

Aoife McNamara, Information Development Manager, Irish Cancer Society, said there is a worrying trend of people presenting at A&E with symptoms.

"We are also seeing older patients and those from areas of higher deprivation are more likely to be diagnosed in an emergency department.

"Unfortunately, a late stage lung cancer diagnosis can mean treatment options are very limited and survival rates are much lower.

She added: “This trend doesn’t need to continue; being lung aware and conscious of symptoms can mean being diagnosed earlier.

"When lung cancer is diagnosed at stage I or II, two-thirds of patients survive at least a year compared with just one-quarter who are diagnosed with a later stage lung cancer.

"If you have a persistent cough, difficulty breathing or are wheezing, it’s really important that you speak with your doctor.”


KEYWORDS

CancerLungsIrish Cancer Society

Related Articles

Lung cancer cases among women on the rise

Superfoods give patients 'false and misleading hope', says Irish Cancer Society

'Get up, dress up, show up and never give up': Family of cancer victim helping others battling disease

Bloating might not be sign of too much food, cancer charity warns

More in this Section

Brian Crowley to break his silence on European Parliament absence

Mary Lou McDonald blasts Westminster's 'game of chicken with Ireland'

Road closed in Co Kildare after gas leak

Man blames trauma caused by 'British Army and RUC' for lengthy list of convictions


Lifestyle

Making Cents: ‘Debt can be managed better with goal-setting’

Tales from the road: Runners share their experiences

Documentary offers different ways of seeing mental illness

Motown the Musical will have you dancing in the street

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »