Mega Lungs exhibit urges people to learn the symptoms of lung cancer

An exhibit is being launched today to highlight the estimated 2,500 people diagnosed with lung cancer in Ireland every year.

The Irish Cancer Society is launching its Mega Lungs exhibit in The Blanchardstown Centre in Dublin to educate people on the disease.

They are urging people to become aware of the signs and symptoms of lung cancer.

According to the NCRI Annual Report, increases in female lung cancer rates will substantially outnumber male cases in coming decades with projections showing a 176% increase for female cases.

The society says the walk-in model of the human lungs is a unique way of learning more.

Aoife McNamara, Information Development Manager, Irish Cancer Society, said there is a worrying trend of people presenting at A&E with symptoms.

"We are also seeing older patients and those from areas of higher deprivation are more likely to be diagnosed in an emergency department.

"Unfortunately, a late stage lung cancer diagnosis can mean treatment options are very limited and survival rates are much lower.

Most people who quit smoking go it alone. Cold turkey is the least effective and most difficult way to quit. Support from the HSE QUIT team doubles your chances of success.

She added: “This trend doesn’t need to continue; being lung aware and conscious of symptoms can mean being diagnosed earlier.

"When lung cancer is diagnosed at stage I or II, two-thirds of patients survive at least a year compared with just one-quarter who are diagnosed with a later stage lung cancer.

"If you have a persistent cough, difficulty breathing or are wheezing, it’s really important that you speak with your doctor.”