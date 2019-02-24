NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Medicine watchdog warns of HSE funding exhaustion for new drugs

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 01:17 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The HSE has almost run out of funding to supply new drugs this year, according to the Sunday Business Post.

The warning comes from the state's medicine watchdog as the HSE refused to fund the drug Spinraza.

15 new drugs have been approved so far this year which would benefit 3000 patients.

Secretary General of The Irish Pharmacy Union, Darragh O' Loughlin, said that the news is a disappointment to people suffering from rare conditions who require new innovative drugs but that people whose medicines are already on the approved list will not be affected.

"The announcement will be a huge disappointment to people who are suffering from the particular conditions who are waiting for these new, innovative, often very expensive drugs to be approved but for anybody using medicine that's already approved, they shouldn't worry.

If it's on the approved list it should stay on the approved list and continue to be funded, but people suffering from rare conditions hoping that their new medicine will be approved for this year are likely to be disappointed.

