Medical Council warns on ‘inaccurate’ info

By Joe Leogue

The president of the Medical Council, Rita Doyle, has said she is concerned that there is “inaccurate information” circulating regarding the CervicalCheck programme, and has urged the public to continue to engage in the screening process.

Dr Rita Doyle

“The Medical Council, in its role in protecting patients and supporting doctors, is very concerned at some of the inaccurate information that is in the public domain following the recent difficulties discovered with CervicalCheck,” said Dr Doyle.

The fact is cancer screening saves lives every week, however, screening is not a diagnostic exercise and there is an acceptable norm of false negative and indeed false positive results.

“The CervicalCheck programme has decreased the mortality rate by 7% year on year since its inception, thus reducing the number of women who die from cervical cancer. This in itself is a good news story but has been somewhat lost in the varying issues that have emerged.

“Women should be encouraged to take part in the screening process in the full knowledge that it is a screening test and not a diagnostic one.

“Doctors who carry out the screening should also be supported in their access to timely laboratory analysis. I am aware of reports of a recent development of a bottleneck in the analysis of cervical smears, whereby smears are not analysed in a timely fashion thus forcing the woman to re-attend and the doctor to repeat the smear.

This is unacceptable to both patients and doctors. This could have the potential to have a further negative impact on the public’s confidence in screening services which would be very concerning.

“As a general practitioner of over 30 years, I strongly encourage the public to continue to attend for screening appointments when invited to do so.”

Dr Doyle added that the Medical Council “eagerly awaits the publication of the Scally Report” into CervicalCheck.