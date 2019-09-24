Mediation breaks down in Claddagh ring family dispute, court hears

Members of a family whose firm sells and makes jewellery including the world-famous Claddagh rings are no longer prepared to mediate their on-going dispute, the High Court has heard.

The row involves brothers Andrew and Philip Fried, who are shareholders of Claddagh Jewellers Ltd, which operates stores in Galway and Dublin, as well as selling its products online.

Andrew Fried claims his brother has attempted to interfere with the company's business.

In separate proceedings, Philip claims Andrew and a related company called Claddagh Ring Ltd has breached Philip's trademark.

The matter was mentioned before Mr Justice Michael Quinn on Tuesday who was told that the mediation has broken down.

The Judge heard that a mediation was due to take place before an agreed mediator earlier this month, but did not occur.

The parties were not able to agree on an alternative date for the mediation to take place, and one of the parties Mr Philip Fried is not prepared to continue with the mediation process, the court heard.

The matter will now return before the High Court when the new term commences in October.

Mr Justice Quinn said he was not prepared to make directions in the dispute aimed at accelerating proceedings brought by the parties.

Andrew Fried, of Leac Lian Barna Co Galway, has brought proceedings against Philip who he claims has in conjunction with his father Laszlo, who is not a shareholder nor a director of the firm, attempted to interfere with and frustrate the business of Claddagh Jewellers Ltd.

Andrew Fried, represented by Brian Conroy Bl, claims that Philip Fried, along with his father, who is not a party to the proceedings, had for some time have been interfering with that company's suppliers.

As a result, Andrew Fried seeks various orders from the Court including one prohibiting his brother and others from contacting that company's suppliers.

He also seeks an order that either Philip sells him his stake in the company or buys him out.

The claims are denied.

In separate, but related, proceedings against Andrew Fried and Claddagh Ring Ltd, Mr Philip Fried of Thornberry, Barna, Galway claims that he is the sole owner of the trademark "Claddagh Jewellers".

In that action, Philip Fried, represented by Stephen Moran Bl, seeks various orders and declarations including one restraining his brother and the company from infringing what he (Philip) claims is his trademark.

Those claims are denied.

The actions will be mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds in October.