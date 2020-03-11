News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Media barred from Taoiseach's breakfast meeting with Mike Pence

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett meet Mike Pence and his wife Anne Pence at the St Patrick's Day Breakfast last year.
By Aoife Moore
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 12:31 PM

The Taoiseach's annual breakfast meeting at the American Vice President's home will be closed to media this year.

The event, which is due to take place on Thursday morning, caused significant media coverage last year after Leo Varadkar, who brought his partner Dr Matt Barrett with him, went viral after giving a speech about acceptance.

Vice President Mike Pence, is a conservative Christian, who has a history of anti-LGBTQ remarks and positions against same-sex marriage.

As the former governor of Indiana in 2015, Mr Pence signed a “religious freedom” law that allowed businesses to refuse services to LGBTQ customers.

The arrival of Ireland's openly gay leader to meet with Mr Pence and his wife Karen, at the US Naval Observatory created considerable attention before the event had even started.

During last year's breakfast, Mr Varadkar went on to make a speech and acceptance and equality.

Coronavirus: Young people have 'concerning' attitude to virus, WHO doc says

"I stand here, leader of my country, flawed and human, but judged by my political actions and not my sexual orientation, my skin tone, gender or religious beliefs," Mr Varadkar said, adding that "we are all God's children".

The video of Mr Varadkar's speech quickly went viral, racking up thousands of views, and was seen as a direct response to Mr Pence's previous positions.

The office of the Taoiseach have said they do not know why the media are not invited to the Thursday event, and will be closed to the press at the Vice President's office request.

