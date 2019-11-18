News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Medals belonging to former Meath footballer Graham Geraghty allegedly robbed from his home

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 08:29 AM

A reward has been offered to locate stolen GAA medals taken during a robbery in Co. Meath on Friday night.

It is alleged six Leinster medals belonging to former Meath footballer Graham Geraghty were robbed from his home in Athboy.

His wife Amanda posted on Facebook pleading with whoever took the medals to return them.


She said: "They are not worth much in monetary value but it took blood sweat and tears to win these over a period of 11 years.

"One minor, two under 21’s and three senior, a lifetime of memories taken. We will gladly give you what the cash for gold shops will give you for them and more."

Gardaí said they are investigating a burglary and no arrests have yet been made.

