Mechanic's complaint about 'racial and sexual' material on WhatsApp group led to manager's dismissal

A vehicle hire company sacked a manager after receiving a complaint that he had circulated racial, sexual and pornographic material to colleagues on a work WhatsApp group.

An employee at the company alleged that the manager was the ‘prime mover’ in sending the “pornographic and degrading material” with impunity.

The mobile mechanic stated that the circulated pornographic material caused him distress.

In March 2019, the worker made a formal complaint to the company’s HR department that the manager had circulated material of a racial, sexual and pornographic nature to him and other employees on a WhatsApp group created by the manager.

The worker - accompanied to the HR meeting by his wife - submitted samples of the manager’s WhatsApp messages on March 14th 2019.

The Head of HR apologised to the man that he had been subjected to such material and expressed regret that no one had reported the matter at an earlier stage.

The Head of HR told the man that the company would now take action.

The company investigated the man’s WhatsApp complaint and following an investigation and disciplinary process, the manager was ultimately dismissed for gross misconduct on April 3rd 2019 as a result of his behaviour.

On April 4th, the worker who made the complaint indicated to the Head of HR that he wished to resign because of the fear of victimisation by his other colleagues as a result of the manager’s dismissal.

The worker subsequently took a constructive unfair dismissal action against the company at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Ms Mulcahy stated that the worker acted prematurely in resigning.

Ms Mulcahy stated that “he should have given the new regime a chance to prove its bone fides and to demonstrate its resolve to challenge any retaliation were it to emerge”.

She stated: “Were they to fail on this point, resignation at that stage would have been a different matter.” The company’s Head of HR told the WRC that the worker “was offered absolute assurances that no retaliatory behaviour would be tolerated”.

In addition, the HR official was hopeful that none would occur and stated that some employees were very happy about the disclosure of the messages and the fact that it had been addressed.

The Head of HR told the WRC that the worker had been informed that two other members of the management team on the WhatsApp group had left the company. The company's Operations Director and MD had left and there was a new management in place.

The company also stated that a supervisor had resigned from the company as he had been subject to a disciplinary process as a result of the WhatsApp messaging.

The company stated that it was very unreasonable of the complainant to resign without giving the new management team a chance to demonstrate that they would not countenance any retaliatory action against him for having made a complaint about the manager and the WhatsApp messages.