ireland

Meath mother appeals for specialised wetsuit to help daughter with acquired brain injury

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 12:36 PM
By Louise Walsh

A loving Co Meath mum is appealing for help in finding a specialised wetsuit for her daughter who needs 24-hour care after suffering an acquired brain injury in Dubai.

Aisling Brady (28) cannot speak, eat, or see and can only slightly move her arms and legs at present but is finally coming home to Trim after spending most of the last year in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dublin's Dun Laoghaire

The young teacher was flown home from Dubai in January 2018 after she collapsed at school.

Aisling with her brother Mark.

While travelling to hospital she suffered multiple seizures and the first of three cardiac arrests which caused serious brain damage.

Her condition was caused by a pulmonary embolism resulting from a DVT which had formed in her leg over a period of time, rushing up to her heart and eventually ending up in her lungs.

READ MORE: Pilot loss of consciousness likely cause of fatal 2014 crash

Aisling has made some progress over the months and even mouthed the words of rugby anthem 'Ireland's Call' last year when team members made a special visit to her.

Aisling's parents are delighted to be bringing their daughter back to Trim in the next few weeks but is seeking help in sourcing a specialized wet suit to continue her daughter's water therapy

"The HSE has finally approved a care package which will see staff specially trained to give her 24/7 care at Care Choice centre in Trim. Ideally, we'd love to be bringing her back home to us but that's not possible because of the level of complex care she needs," said mum Antoinette.

"Aisling is looking forward to coming home where friends and relatives can visit more often but she is terrified to leave Dun Laoghaire, where she now knows everyone and is able to recognise the staff from their footsteps and voices.

Since the day she collapsed in November 2017 we feel like we’ve been living in a twilight zone and it's hard for us to see progress because we are with her day in and day out but we are told she is improving.

"The most recent progress was at the equestrian centre in Bray where she goes horseriding with the aid of a hippo therapist. She has always loved horses and when she's hoisted onto the horse, she's so happy.

"The first time, there were four people supporting her on the horse but after just three weeks, she now sits on the horse only holding onto the hippo therapist’s hand for support which means her core and trunk are strengthening - something we didn't hold out hope on happening."

Aisling on horseback.

However moving back to Trim has one stumbling block

"She was using a hydrotherapy pool which was also helping her hugely but there's not one near us in Meath and she's not able for long journeys," said Antoinette.

"A normal pool is warm enough for us but too cold for her and so we're looking for help in sourcing a specialised wetsuit so she can use the pool when she comes home.

"It has to be easy to put on as her arms and legs have restricted movement but if anyone knows of a company or someone who can make one, please contact me on antobrady1@eircom.net."

