Meath Lotto player called on to check tickets after winning €119,270

By Steve Neville
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 12:16 PM

A Lotto player in Meath who won almost €120,000 is being urged to check their tickets.

One lucky punter claimed €119,270 after matching five numbers, plus the bonus.

They were one number off scooping the €8.9m jackpot.

The winning ticket, a Quick Pick, was sold at Maxol Service Station in Flowerhill in Navan on Friday, August 2.

The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 7, 16, 29, 37 and the bonus was 41.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: "While there was no winner of the €8.9 million jackpot, one lucky ticketholder in Co Meath is surely celebrating today after matching five numbers and the bonus to pick up a tidy €119,270 prize.

We are encouraging all of our Lotto players who may have bought their ticket in Navan to check their tickets carefully.

"If you are the lucky ticketholder please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the Winner’s Room and collect your prize."

The current jackpot has been rolling since June 12 and if won next Saturday, the winning ticket would claim an estimated €9.5m.

It would be second biggest Lotto winner of the year after a Dublin syndicate scooped a €10.2m jackpot last February.

