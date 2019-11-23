News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Meath housing estate fire 'not believed to be suspicious'

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 06:21 PM

Update: A fire in a housing estate in County Meath is not believed to be suspicious.

Four houses have been damaged, two of them extensively at Meadowbank Hill in Ratoath after it broke out at around 4am.

Gardaí believe the blaze started in a van parked in one of the driveways, before it spread to the four houses and another car.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Four houses have been damaged in a fire in a housing estate in Co Meath.

Gardaí say the fire broke out in a van parked in the driveway of a house at Meadowbank Hill in Ratoath shortly after 4am this morning.

The fire quickly spread to a number of houses and a second car.

Two of the houses were extensively damaged and smoke damage was also caused to two other homes.

Fire services from Ashbourne and Dunshaughlin tackled the blaze and the area was evacuated during the incident.

Nobody was injured.

Gardaí say it is not yet clear how the fire started and a forensic examination will take place later today.

