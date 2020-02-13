News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Meath councillor calls for 'level heads' after school fire blamed on 'lowlives'

Meath councillor calls for 'level heads' after school fire blamed on 'lowlives'
The fire services attending the fire last night. Pic: Joe Conlon
By Louise Walsh
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 11:26 AM

A Meath councillor has called for "level heads" as anger mounts in the town over the destruction of an old school in a suspected arson attack in the town overnight.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident which occurred at the 73-year-old O'Growney National School in Athboy at 9.15pm last night.

"No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," they said.

The listed building, which has been vacant since 2017, is believed to have been gutted in fire.

Local Cllr David Gilroy says the Department of Education had a part to play in why the school was left idle for so long.

"To say there is a palpable anger over this is a massive understatement and on those lowlives who are responsible for setting the fire, well I don't have to spell it out.

"However derelict or vacant properties are always going to attract anti-social behaviour and this school has been sale agreed for a number of years but the Department of Education's continuous delay in divesting its interest in this property has resulted in the building remaining vacant and this inevitable outcome.

"The parish put it's efforts to move the situation forward and it was sale agreed for three years.

The fire services attending the fire last night. Pic: Joe Conlon
The fire services attending the fire last night. Pic: Joe Conlon

"So many generations had been taught there and the town would have loved to see life in it again by way of redevelopment.

I'm absolutely devastated by this as are a lot of people and while anger and annoyance is understandable, it is important at this point to keep level heads as we don't know the exact details or who was involved in setting alight the building.

"There are so many people upset at small minority of people - some of which are from outside the town - who are responsible for the anti-social behaviour here.

"The main thing is that no-one was hurt and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact gardai and let them to their job."

READ MORE

Gardaí issues six warning signs that you could be caught in a Valentine’s Day 'Romance' fraud


Athboyfire

More in this Section

Midwives’ commitment ‘is being abused’Midwives’ commitment ‘is being abused’

Drink binge man crashed car into garda station Drink binge man crashed car into garda station

Trains in and out of Heuston delayed due to points failure Trains in and out of Heuston delayed due to points failure

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...


Lifestyle

William Shakespeare is considered the greatest writer to have ever lived. Yet, we know very little about him.Learning Points: Phillip Schofield’s sexuality is none of our business

If it fell on a work day I remember coming down the stairs for breakfast before school and seeing three bouquets of flowers on the table.Mum's the Word: How celebrating Valentine’s Day helps mend my broken heart

Moving to Cloughjordan eco-village was my idea. I’d done a dance project in Scotland’s Findhorn Foundation community in 2004 and it opened my eyes to another way of living.It takes an eco village: raising a free range family

A hedge acts as a border while enhancing the garden, says Peter DowdallPushing the boundaries: How a hedge acts as a border while enhancing the garden

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »