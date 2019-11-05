Meath community in 'absolute shock' after man shot dead outside family home

A local community in east Meath is in “absolute shock” after the gunning down of a 39-year-old man outside his family home on Monday night.

The man was attacked after returning home by car to his house at Castlemartin Drive, near the beach village of Bettystown, at 11.40pm, and suffered a number of gunshot wounds believed to have been fired from an automatic weapon.

It is understood the married man had been living in the locality for more than 15 years, and had teenage children. His killing is believed to be related to the ongoing criminal gang feud taking place in nearby Drogheda, which has seen multiple incidents of violence occur over the past year.

“We’re all just absolutely shocked, we live just around the corner,” local councillor Sharon Tolan told the Irish Examiner.

She said that “questions need answering” about how the attack was allowed to happen, given the victim was a known target and had already survived an attempt on his life in March of this year.

“There is only one way in and out of that estate, if he was a known target I don’t understand how an individual could just drive in and gun him down on the street,” she said.

“It’s a quiet family estate, and now people don’t feel safe.” The killing comes two months after the feud-related murder of 29-year-old Keith Branigan, who was shot dead at a caravan park at Clogherhead, north of Drogheda, on August 29.

The escalating drugs feud in the Louth town has seen a deal of Garda resources diverted to the area over the past year.

However, local Louth TD Imelda Munster yesterday claimed that a meeting of the Drogheda Joint Policing Committee had revealed that funding for the ongoing Garda operation to tackle the feud had run out as of Monday this week.

“The Gardaí desperately need the continuation of this funding if they are to bring an end to the drug dealing, attacks and shootings that are continuing to plague the area,” Ms Munster said.

However, Councillor Tolan said that she had been assured by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan in the aftermath of the latest killing that “no expense would be spared and resources would be readily available” in order to continue the anti-feud campaign.

She said that her “heart is broken for the family”.

“He’s a father and a dad, and his life is just as valuable as anyone else’s,” she said.

