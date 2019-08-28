News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Meat Industry Ireland spokesperson hopes it won't be necessary for gardaí to forcibly remove protestors

By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 09:01 AM

A spokesperson for Meat Industry Ireland has said that he hopes it will not be necessary for gardaí to forcibly remove protestors outside meat plants.

Cormac Healy told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he hoped it did not come to that, but that the courts had indicated that the blockade was illegal and if the protestors did not leave then the authorities “will seek to allow meat processors through.”

“I hope sense will prevail.”

Chinese inspectors are due to visit 16 plants over the next two weeks.

Mr Healy did not confirm if any of these 16 plants are among those where protests are currently taking place.

“There is a schedule in place, I hope they will all be included in the visits. We’ve been working for months on this inspection. This is an opportunity to broaden business.

“It’s been two years since the last visit by (Chinese) inspectors.”

Mr Healy said that Meat Industry Ireland is willing to engage in talks, but only when blockades are lifted from the gates of meat processing plants.

“We will not engage in talks while protests are in place.”

'Where's the beef?': All you need to know about the farmer protests

