News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Meat Industry Ireland say beef price cannot be negotiated

Meat Industry Ireland say beef price cannot be negotiated
A protest in Bandon, Co Cork earlier this week. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 11:29 AM

Meat Industry Ireland says it is willing to resume discussions with farmers once blockades at its processing facilities are lifted.

However, it says the issue of price cannot be negotiated.

Farmers resumed pickets outside factory gates this week after previous talks broke down.

The dispute centres around the price farmers get for delivering their animals for slaughter.

Yesterday saw pickets continue outside up to 14 factories, despite a recent High Court injunction banning the action by protesters.

READ MORE

'A devastating incident': Major blaze at Cork shopping centre causes extensive damage

More on this topic

Legal advice: Proven ways to reduce farm risksLegal advice: Proven ways to reduce farm risks

Insecticide ban leaves search for new ways to save cereal crops from aphidsInsecticide ban leaves search for new ways to save cereal crops from aphids

Minister Creed 'too hands-off' in beef dispute, says Fianna FáilMinister Creed 'too hands-off' in beef dispute, says Fianna Fáil

The changing landscape of dairy farming in one of the world’s biggest milk producing regionsThe changing landscape of dairy farming in one of the world’s biggest milk producing regions

TOPIC: Farming

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin 13-year-oldGardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin 13-year-old

Businesses 'utterly devastated' after major blaze extinguished at Cork shopping centre Businesses 'utterly devastated' after major blaze extinguished at Cork shopping centre

'We heard loud bangs and the fire started spreading': Eyewitnesses count cost of Cork fire'We heard loud bangs and the fire started spreading': Eyewitnesses count cost of Cork fire

'Everything was moving very slowly': Shopper describes fire which engulfed Douglas car park'Everything was moving very slowly': Shopper describes fire which engulfed Douglas car park


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The birthplace of Irish hospitality is undoubtedly east Cork thanks to Myrtle Allen and her Ballymaloe House and the market town of Midleton, long time host of one of the country’s original farmer’s markets, is the very natural HQ for the upcoming fEAST food festival (September 1-8) although events span the region.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Anyone who has children can attest to the healing and restorative powers of a solo trip to the supermarket.Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »