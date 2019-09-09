News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Meat Industry Ireland pulls out of beef talks over ongoing blockades

Meat Industry Ireland pulls out of beef talks over ongoing blockades
By Press Association
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 03:11 PM

Meat Industry Ireland has pulled out of participating in the latest beef talks as protests continue at 20 meat factories around the country.

Farmers have been protesting about the prices they receive for beef since July.

Talks between the Department of Agriculture, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) and beef farmers resumed this morning as protests by farmers continue around the country.

MII met with the independent chair of the talks Michael Dowling and confirmed their intention to pull out.

The association said in a statement that some 20 plants representing 80% of processing capacity remain blockaded.

“During an initial engagement with the independent chair and government officials, MII communicated that protesters had failed to step back from factory gate blockades and had instead intensified these illegal blockades,” the statement said.

A number of plants are still being blockaded (Brian Lawless/PA)
A number of plants are still being blockaded (Brian Lawless/PA)

“MII requested the minister and independent chairman to use their best endeavours to have blockades lifted to enable talks.”

Round tables discussions were due to begin this evening at Backweston in Co. Kildare.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed had warned both sides that legal action and blockades would have to stop before talks could take place.

The group said it is adjourning its participation in the talks “until all illegal blockades are lifted”.

“The extent of the continued illegal blockading has placed factory employees in peril of lay-offs and prevented beef farmers from having their factory ready cattle processed,” the statement added.

“Furthermore, the blockades have put in jeopardy national and international customers of Irish beef.”

READ MORE

Action against protestors outside Co Wexford beef processing plant struck out

MII said that failure to suspend the illegal blockades shows the absence of leadership by Mr Creed to deliver a successful outcome to any such talks.

“This was also evident on the previous occasion when an agreement was reached in talks brokered by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, but subsequently reneged upon by Beef Plan.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Fianna Fáil take swipe at Creed for ignoring farmersFianna Fáil take swipe at Creed for ignoring farmers

'All the main retailers will have protesters outside their doors' - Protests planned ahead of talks'All the main retailers will have protesters outside their doors' - Protests planned ahead of talks

'Let's get farmers back to what they do best': IFA boss hopes talks can end beef-price crisis'Let's get farmers back to what they do best': IFA boss hopes talks can end beef-price crisis

Beef price protests escalate in some areas despite agreement to remove legal threatBeef price protests escalate in some areas despite agreement to remove legal threat

BeefMeat Industry IrelandTOPIC: Beef price crisis

More in this Section

Garda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in CorkGarda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in Cork

Varadkar accepts criticism that border checks undermine Good Friday AgreementVaradkar accepts criticism that border checks undermine Good Friday Agreement

Taoiseach does not expect breakthrough at meeting with British Prime MinisterTaoiseach does not expect breakthrough at meeting with British Prime Minister

Gardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probeGardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probe


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Musician, performer and songwriter, Eleanor McEvoy

The first of the four big fashion weeks has been a riot of parties, celebs and epic collections, Katie Wright reports.6 things everyone is talking about from New York Fashion Week so far

The much-misunderstood pot plants that won’t wither away while you’re abroad.How to get the most out of your cacti – the garden centre’s greatest oddities

Here’s our verdict on the vegan columnist’s latest recipe collection.Cookbook review: East by Meera Sodha

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »