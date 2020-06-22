News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Meat cleaver and samurai sword used as mother of two killed in home

Gardaí at the scene of a fatal assault at a house in Willow Wood Blanchardstown Dublin 15. Picture: Collins Photos
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, June 22, 2020 - 06:30 AM

A mother of two suffered a violent death after being subjected to an horrific assault at her home in the Blanchardstown area of west Dublin.

Her killer, who was known to her, is believed to have used bladed weapons, including a meat cleaver and a samurai sword, in the attack.

The victim was named as Jean Eagers, aged 57, with two adult children, a son and daughter.

A man, aged 60, was arrested at the scene.

The alarm was raised by her son, thought to aged in his early 20s, who was in the house around the time of the assault.

The horrific attack took place at around 11.30am on Sunday.

Garda units, including the Armed Support Unit, were dispatched to the house, located on Willow Wood Grove in Hartstown.

Neighbours said the son had fled the house and told people to call for an ambulance.

Armed gardaí tried to gain entry but were denied access.

Neighbours said the unit smashed windows in the front downstairs room and threw in flash grenades before forcing entry.

A man was removed and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station for questioning.

Neighbours described the estate as very quiet usually.

The woman’s body remained at the scene pending the arrival of the State Pathologist and a preliminary post mortem, before removal for a full PM.

The Garda Technical Bureau began a detailed examination of the scene.

A number of items, including the sword and machete, were taken away for forensic examination.

A statement issued earlier on Sunday by Garda Headquarters said: “Gardaí in Blanchardstown are currently at the scene of a fatal assault at a house in Willow Wood, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

“A woman received fatal injuries as a result of the incident. Her body remains at the scene.

“A man has been arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.” The detention period for the man arrested was suspended for a time while he was taken to Connolly Hospital for treatment for injuries, which may have been self-inflicted.

Gardaí at Blanchardstown have begun a murder investigation. They are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for anyone else.

