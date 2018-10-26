Measures addressing short-term lettings needed 'sooner rather than later'

Threshold says new measures to address short-term lettings are not coming in soon enough.
The Housing Minister yesterday outlined restrictions for homeowners who let properties on sites like Airbnb.
Renting out an entire home on a short-term basis will only be allowed for up to 90 days a year.
CEO of Threshold John-Mark McCafferty says they have been pushing for regulations like these.
"The fact that they're not coming in until June is a little disappointing," he said.
"It really should be coming in earlier than that because there's another nine months or so before then and there will be a lot of families and individuals facing the spectre of losing their home in the interim.
"We'd like to see those measures come in sooner rather than later."
