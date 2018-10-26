Home»Breaking News»ireland

Measures addressing short-term lettings needed 'sooner rather than later'

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 11:02 AM

Threshold says new measures to address short-term lettings are not coming in soon enough.

The Housing Minister yesterday outlined restrictions for homeowners who let properties on sites like Airbnb.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy

Renting out an entire home on a short-term basis will only be allowed for up to 90 days a year.

CEO of Threshold John-Mark McCafferty says they have been pushing for regulations like these.

"The fact that they're not coming in until June is a little disappointing," he said.

"It really should be coming in earlier than that because there's another nine months or so before then and there will be a lot of families and individuals facing the spectre of losing their home in the interim.

"We'd like to see those measures come in sooner rather than later."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Housing

