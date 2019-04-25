NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Measles cases continue to rise in Ireland

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 01:56 PM

48 measles cases were reported in Ireland in the first 15 weeks of this year.

It comes amid news that 169m children worldwide have missed out on the measles vaccine in the last eight years.

The HSE is reminding people of the importance of getting vaccinated.

Ireland has seen a 244% increase in measles cases in the last three years.

According to UNICEF Ireland, there were 86 cases here last year, up from 25 on the previous year.

READ MORE

Millions of children miss measles vaccine leading to outbreaks worldwide

Dr Suzanne Cotter, a specialist in Public Health Medicine, says vaccination is the only way to avoid the disease:

"The only way to prevent measles occurring is through vaccination.

"It doesn't come down to making sure you're eating the right food or taking lots of different remedies for stuff.

"The only way to prevent it is either you have to live in a bubble and never come across anybody who might have measles or you have to be vaccinated."

READ MORE

Measles cases in Ireland increased by 244% in 2018

More on this topic

Millions of children miss measles vaccine leading to outbreaks worldwide

Measles cases in Ireland increased by 244% in 2018

Measles cases in Europe ‘highest in decade’

More in this Section

Safe robbed from Tipperary Ladbrokes

Storm Hannah to bring heavy winds over the weekend

Three candidates set to nominate themselves for NI seats in Europe

Over 500 people waiting on trolleys


Lifestyle

Foodies share hilarious ideas on Twitter using #mycookbookiscalled

5 ways to improve your family’s eating habits on holiday

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is the newest face of sneaker brand Superga

Limerick is once again coming up with some innovative new artistic ventures

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »