'Means so much to be asked': Vicky Phelan turns on Limerick's Christmas lights

Vicky Phelan and her family shared a special moment switching on the Christmas Lights in Limerick tonight, with the beaming mother of two saying: “The biggest reason for me to be excited was that I didn’t think I’d be here, to be honest, at the start of the year.”

The 43-year old who was given a terminal cancer diagnosis in the wake of exposing the CervicalCheck scandal, said the excitement of switching on the festive lights with her children Amelia (12) and Darragh (7) and husband Jim, “makes it all the more special for us this year”.

“To be able to come in to Light Up Limerick in the good of my health and (have) no pain, it’s great, because last Christmas I wasn’t really well at all,” Ms Phelan said.

“I’m revelling in it all, to see all the crowds here, the support on Twitter, I can’t believe how many people are here.”

The family have gone festive early this year to celebrate still being together in light of the devastating news they got with Vicky’s cancer diagnosis.

“My son Darragh has been looking forward to it since he found out we would be turning on the Christmas lights...We bought Christmas jumpers and hats...The plan is to have a lovely Christmas at home with family and friends.”

The Phelan family said they were “honoured” to be special guests of Limerick City and County Council for the switching on of the ‘Light Up Limerick’ event.

Ms Phelan has defied the odds and continues to campaign for women impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal as well as other patients who are left to cope terminal diagnosis.

The Phelan clan were joined by Disney characters Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, from Frozen, to officially transform Limerick into a neon winter wonderland.

Speaking prior to tonight’s event, Ms Phelan said: “It means an awful lot to me to be asked. My children absolutely love everything to do with Christmas, so to be chosen to get Christmas started for such a special event will really get them in the Christmas spirit very early.”